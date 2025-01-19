Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 6:45AM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the first Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills

as low as 20 below. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, very

cold wind chills as low as 23 below expected. For the Extreme Cold

Watch, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below possible.

* WHERE…Kiowa, and Crowley Counties.

* WHEN…For the first Cold Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this

morning. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this

evening to 5 PM MST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from

Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although wind chills improve during the day

time hours, they will still be in the single digits to as cold as

15 below zero at times.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and

unfrozen water.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure

portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills

inside.