Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 6:45AM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low

as 25 below. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold wind

chills as low as 35 below possible.

* WHERE…San Luis Valley, Wet Mountain Valley, Northern El Paso,

Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, and Western and Central

Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST Monday. For

the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday

morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although some minor temperature improvement

will occur Monday afternoon, wind chills will remain below zero

through the day.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and

unfrozen water.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure

portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills

inside.