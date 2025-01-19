Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 6:45AM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low
as 24 below expected. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 30 below possible.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Pueblo, and Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5
PM MST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday afternoon
through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although some minor temperature improvement
will occur Monday afternoon, wind chills will still be below zero
most of the day.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and
unfrozen water.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.