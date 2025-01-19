Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 6:45AM MST until January 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low

as 20 below. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold wind

chills as low as 30 below possible.

* WHERE…Otero, Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this

morning. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday afternoon through

Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and

unfrozen water.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure

portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills

inside.