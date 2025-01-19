Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 6:45AM MST until January 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low
as 20 below. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 30 below possible.
* WHERE…Otero, Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this
morning. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday afternoon through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and
unfrozen water.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.