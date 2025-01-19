Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 5:20PM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low

as 25 below expected. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold

wind chills as low as 30 below possible.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern

Fremont County.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5

PM MST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday afternoon

through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although some minor temperature improvement

will occur Monday afternoon, wind chills will still be below zero

most of the day.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and

unfrozen water.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure

portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills

inside.