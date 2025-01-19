Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 3:43AM MST until January 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low
as 20 below. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 30 below possible.
* WHERE…Otero, Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this
morning. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday afternoon through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and
unfrozen water.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.