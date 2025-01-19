Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 3:43AM MST until January 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the first Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills
as low as below. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, very cold
wind chills as low as 23 below expected. For the Extreme Cold
Watch, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below possible.
* WHERE…Kiowa, and Crowley Counties.
* WHEN…For the first Cold Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this
morning. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this
evening to 5 PM MST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from
Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although wind chills improve during the day
time hours, they will still be in the single digits to as cold as
15 below zero at times.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and
unfrozen water.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.