Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 11:07AM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the first Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills
as low as 20 below. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, very
cold wind chills as low as 27 below expected. For the Extreme Cold
Watch, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below possible.
* WHERE…Kiowa, and Crowley.
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5
PM MST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday afternoon
through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and
unfrozen water.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.