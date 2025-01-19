Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 11:07AM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low

as 29 below. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold wind

chills as low as 36 below possible.

* WHERE…San Luis Valley, Wet Mountain Valley, Northern El Paso,

Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, and Western/Central

Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST Monday. For

the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday

morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and

unfrozen water.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure

portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills

inside.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.