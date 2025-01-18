Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:56AM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 3:56 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000
Feet, Huerfano County including Walsenburg, and Las Animas County
including Trinidad and Kim.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

