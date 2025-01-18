Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 12:31PM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
The western side of Teller county should see the highest
additional snow amounts.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.