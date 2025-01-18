Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 12:31PM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 12:31 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
The western side of Teller county should see the highest
additional snow amounts.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

