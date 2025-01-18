Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 12:31PM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.

The western side of Teller county should see the highest

additional snow amounts.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.