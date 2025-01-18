Cold Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 9:47AM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low
as 24 below expected. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 31 below possible.
* WHERE…San Luis Valley, Wet Mountain Valley, Northern El Paso
county, Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, and Western and
Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5
PM MST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday afternoon
through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and
unfrozen water.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.