Cold Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 7:41PM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low

as 24 below expected. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold

wind chills as low as 30 below possible.

* WHERE…San Luis Valley, Wet Mountain Valley, Northern El Paso,

Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, and Western/Central

Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5

PM MST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday afternoon

through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures and wind chills will

occur Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and

unfrozen water.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure

portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills

inside.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.