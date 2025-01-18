Cold Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 12:41PM MST until January 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low
as 18 below expected. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 25 below possible.
* WHERE…Kiowa, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County
Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to
11 AM MST Sunday. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday
afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and
unfrozen water.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.