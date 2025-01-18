Cold Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 11:21PM MST until January 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low

as 20 below. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold wind

chills as low as 24 below possible.

* WHERE…Crowley, Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and

Baca counties.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST Sunday. For

the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday

morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and

unfrozen water.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure

portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills

inside.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.