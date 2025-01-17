Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:20AM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, and Eastern Fremont
County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.