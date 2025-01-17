Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:20AM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5
inches.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000
Feet, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.