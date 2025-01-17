Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:46PM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6

inches.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, and Eastern Fremont

County.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow squalls will be possible as the arctic

front move by, especially over El Paso and Pueblo counties.

Roadways may freeze rapidly once the arctic air pushes in.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.