Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:46PM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, and Eastern Fremont
County.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow squalls will be possible as the arctic
front move by, especially over El Paso and Pueblo counties.
Roadways may freeze rapidly once the arctic air pushes in.
