Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:46PM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches, with local 10 inch amounts possible on east slopes of

Pikes Peak.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.