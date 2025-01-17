Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 10:41AM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 10:41 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, and Eastern Fremont
County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snowfall totals will be along the
mountain and plains interface, west of I-25.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

