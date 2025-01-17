Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 10:13PM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, and Canon City
Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow squalls will be possible as the arctic
front move by, especially over El Paso and Pueblo counties.
Roadways may freeze rapidly once the arctic air pushes in.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

