Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 10:13PM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains
Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano
River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las
Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.