Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 10:13PM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches, with local 10 inch amounts possible on east slopes of

Pikes Peak.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.