Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 10:13PM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 10:13 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches, with local 10 inch amounts possible on east slopes of
Pikes Peak.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content