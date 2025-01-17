Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 10:13PM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches, with local 10 inch amounts possible on east slopes of
Pikes Peak.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.