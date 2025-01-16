Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 7:43PM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, and Eastern Fremont
counties.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Friday to 8 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.