Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 1:38PM MST until January 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, and Canon City
Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Friday to 8 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snowfall totals will be along the
mountain and plains interface, west of I-25.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.