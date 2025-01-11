Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 5:10PM MST until January 12 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

January 12, 2025 1:49 AM
Published 5:10 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains,
Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet,
and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

