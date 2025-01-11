Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 5:10PM MST until January 11 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Pueblo County.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A quick burst of heavy snow will produce low
visibility on snow packed roads including Interstate 25 and
Highway 50.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.