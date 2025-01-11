Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 1:37PM MST until January 12 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches.
Locally up to 8 inches possible across the higher east facing
slopes of the Wets and southern Sangre De Cristo mountains.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains,
Huerfano and western Las Animas counties including Walsenburg and
Trinidad.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Locally intense snowfall rates will lead to rapidly
deteriorating conditions. Roads, and especially bridges and
overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.