Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 1:37PM MST until January 12 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 1:37 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches.
Locally up to 8 inches possible across the higher east facing
slopes of the Wets and southern Sangre De Cristo mountains.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains,
Huerfano and western Las Animas counties including Walsenburg and
Trinidad.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Locally intense snowfall rates will lead to rapidly
deteriorating conditions. Roads, and especially bridges and
overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content