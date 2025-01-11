Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 1:37PM MST until January 12 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches.

Locally up to 8 inches possible across the higher east facing

slopes of the Wets and southern Sangre De Cristo mountains.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains,

Huerfano and western Las Animas counties including Walsenburg and

Trinidad.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Locally intense snowfall rates will lead to rapidly

deteriorating conditions. Roads, and especially bridges and

overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.