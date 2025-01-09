Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 4:49PM MST until January 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Las Animas and
Huerfano Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact the
Thursday evening commute. Gusty winds could damage tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.