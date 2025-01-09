Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 4:08AM MST until January 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Eastern Las Animas, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches with local 5 inch amounts. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.