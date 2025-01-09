Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 4:08AM MST until January 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches with local 5 inch amounts. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Eastern Las Animas,
Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet,
and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.