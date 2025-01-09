Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 4:08AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations generally 1 to 3 inches, with

locally 4 inch amounts in the greater Palmer Lake region. Winds

gusting as high as 55 mph. The strongest winds will occur over

northeastern El Paso county.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,

and Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and drifting

snow is likely, especially over northeastern El Paso county.

Highway 24 and 94 will be impacted. The hazardous conditions will

impact this morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.