Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 4:08AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations generally 1 to 3 inches, with
locally 4 inch amounts in the greater Palmer Lake region. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph. The strongest winds will occur over
northeastern El Paso county.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and drifting
snow is likely, especially over northeastern El Paso county.
Highway 24 and 94 will be impacted. The hazardous conditions will
impact this morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.