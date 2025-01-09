Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:40AM MST until January 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Eastern Las Animas
County, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.