Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:40AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak, and Northern El Paso.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

