Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:40AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. Very strong
winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.