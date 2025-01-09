High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:13AM MST until January 9 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages may be possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile and light weight vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow will reduce visibility to near 1
mile on area roadways.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.