Winds have started to decrease across southern El Paso County, however a few wind gusts near 40 to 50 mph will remain possible through 4 PM. Patchy blowing snow and reduced visibility on area highways will remain possible into early evening.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.