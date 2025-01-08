Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:29PM MST until January 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2

to 5 inches, heaviest near the mountains. Winds gusting as high as

45 mph producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Las Animas and

Huerfano Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.