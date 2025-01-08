Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:29PM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2

to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph producing areas of

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,

and Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 5 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.