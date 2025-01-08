Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 2:12PM MST until January 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 2:12 PM

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2
to 5 inches, heaviest near the mountains. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Eastern Las Animas,
Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet,
and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

