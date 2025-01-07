Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 8:24AM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, and Western/Central
Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.