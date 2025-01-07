Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 8:24AM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
with the heaviest snow falling this morning.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso, and Pueblo.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.