Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 3:44AM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso, and Pueblo Counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.