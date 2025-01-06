Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 7:55PM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6

inches. Locally heavier amounts will occur on the northeast, east

and southeast slopes of Pikes Peak.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,

Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, and Western/Central

Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.