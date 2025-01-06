Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 7:44PM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6
inches.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont
County.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday
morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.