Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 3:37AM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5
inches.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Eastern Fremont Counties.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.