Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 7:55PM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and

6 inches. Locally heavier amounts of 5 to 10 inches may occur

across southwest El Paso county and western Pueblo county.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso county and Pueblo county.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.