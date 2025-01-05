Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:54AM MST until January 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE…Kiowa, and Prowers.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Widespread blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility and lead to dangerous travel
conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.