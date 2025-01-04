Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 8:45PM MST until January 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

January 5, 2025 4:49 AM
Published 8:45 PM

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to
two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, and Prowers.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Widespread blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility and lead to dangerous travel
conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

