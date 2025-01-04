Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 8:45PM MST until January 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to

two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, and Prowers.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Widespread blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility and lead to dangerous travel

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.