Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:20AM MST until January 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
between 1 and 3 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa, and Prowers Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.