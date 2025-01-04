Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:20AM MST until January 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

between 1 and 3 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of

an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, and Prowers Counties.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.