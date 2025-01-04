Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:18PM MST until January 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation changing over to snow this evening.
Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches on top of a light glace of
ice. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa, and Prowers Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Widespread blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility and lead to dangerous travel
conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.