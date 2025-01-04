Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 11:00AM MST until January 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

between 1 and 3 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of

an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, and Prowers Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Widespread blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility and lead to dangerous travel

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.